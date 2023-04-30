Pleasanton

Car Crashes Into Pleasanton Restaurant

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after a car plowed through the building in Pleasanton Sunday.

The incident happened at "The Everest Momo" on Main Street.

Video from the scene showed a lot of broken glass outside the Nepalese restaurant.

Authorities said the damage is actually fairly minor, and not structural.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakland 3 hours ago

Oakland Bike Shop Offers Free E-Bike Test Rides

Oakland 6 hours ago

1 Shot During Gunfight in Oakland: Police

Surveillance cameras captured images of the accident.

The SUV ended up driving entirely into the restaurant, plowing over tables and chairs.

Three people had minor injuries as a result of the crash, but none of them were serious enough for treatment at the hospital.

The owner of the building said he expects the restaurant to be back open in a day or two. The driver stayed and cooperated with police.

The property owner said it appears the driver mistook the gas for the brakes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Pleasanton
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us