Car Crashes Into Pleasanton Restaurant

Police are investigating after a car plowed through the building in Pleasanton Sunday.

The incident happened at "The Everest Momo" on Main Street.

Video from the scene showed a lot of broken glass outside the Nepalese restaurant.

Authorities said the damage is actually fairly minor, and not structural.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the accident.

The SUV ended up driving entirely into the restaurant, plowing over tables and chairs.

Three people had minor injuries as a result of the crash, but none of them were serious enough for treatment at the hospital.

The owner of the building said he expects the restaurant to be back open in a day or two. The driver stayed and cooperated with police.

The property owner said it appears the driver mistook the gas for the brakes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.