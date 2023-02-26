Car Crashes Through Sunnyvale Grocery Store

No one was hurt Saturday when a woman drove her car through a grocery store located in a Sunnyvale neighborhood shopping center.

It happened at about 11 a.m. at the Western Pacific Filipino Grocery on the 900 block of East Duane Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety.

The car was parked in front of the store at the time of the incident.

Two employees were working inside the store at the time. They were not injured, and neither was the driver.