Ten people were injured when a car slammed into a 7-Eleven store in San Leandro, according to Alameda County Fire Department's Twitter feed.

Firefighters were called at 4:17 p.m. to the store on E. 14th St. Six people required transport by ambulance to local hospitals, though none of the injuries were considered life threatening.

No other details were released at this time.

This story is developing, check back for updates.