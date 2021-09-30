Carjacking Suspect Flees Police, Hides in Brentwood Hospital Building Before Arrest

Police on Thursday arrested a carjacking suspect who they say fled from officers and then hid in a hospital building in Brentwood, prompting a temporary lockdown.

The string of events started at about 11:45 a.m. with an armed carjacking in Oakland, police said.

Antioch police spotted the car on Highway 4 and started to pursue it, police said.

The suspect exited the highway at Balfour Road, drove into the parking lot of a John Muir Health building, ran inside and hid, police said.

The area where the suspect was hiding was evacuated, while other areas were put under a shelter-in-place order, a John Muir Health official said.

The suspect was found hiding in a restroom and taken into custody, police said.

There may have been another person in the car. Police were still conducting a search, but the hospital was allowed to return to normal operations.