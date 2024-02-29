San Leandro

New school for teen parents opens in San Leandro

By Grace Cho

The Alameda County Office of Education (ACOE) held a ribbon-cutting grand opening ceremony on Thursday for a new school called “Carolyn Hobbs Academy” in San Leandro.

The academy will house its Parenting Teen Program. It will provide on-site child care to support young parents as they work to get their high school diplomas. Any pregnant or parenting student in Alameda County is eligible to enroll.

Some support services include prenatal education, career and college counseling and recreational activities.

The ACOE named the school after Carolyn Hobbs, who the county says is a role model.

Hobbs, who is retired, served the ACOE for 22 years as a teacher and a principal. The ACOE says she educated, mentored, coached and loved her students, and was a highly regarded role model and advocate for Black and Brown students.

“I am humbled as well as honored to have the school named after me,” Hobbs said. “But it is not just me, it is all of the people whom I have worked with over the years. It was definitely a team effort.”

The Carolyn Hobbs Academy is partnering with La Plazita Preschool, which is a dual-immersion preschool for English Language Learner students.

