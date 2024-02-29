Emeryville

Waterfront Chevys in Emeryville to close in April

By NBC Bay Area staff

File image of a Chevys restaurant sign.
Getty Images

Chevys Fresh Mex will close its Emeryville waterfront location in April.

The restaurant's last day of business will be April 22, according to Mike Johnson, COO of Xperience Restaurant Group, the parent company of Chevys.

The restaurant made the "difficult decision" to close after it was unable to reach a lease renewal agreement, according to Johnson.

"We are thankful for our loyal diners and, especially to our committed team members, who have tirelessly contributed to serving our Bay Area community with the fresh cuisine for which we are known," Johnson said in a statement. "Chevys will continue to operate throughout eight additional Northern California locations and beyond, including Union City, Vallejo, and South San Francisco."

This article tagged under:

Emeryville
