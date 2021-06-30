Caught on Camera: Bear Enters Northern California Home, Rummages for Food

A bear paid a visit to a home in a Northern California city Monday, and it was captured on video rummaging through the kitchen for food.

The couple living in the home in Nevada City, about 150 miles northeast of San Francisco, woke up at 5 a.m. to the uninvited guest digging through their freezer and pantry. The visit lasted for more than 20 minutes.

The bear ripped open a screen door to enter the home, and the couple said the it was "really chill" and didn't do anything besides eat. The only damage was the torn screen door.

A neighbor told the couple the same bear also entered their home and did some similar "damage" to the food in the kitchen.

Bear encounters in Northern California residential areas have become more common recently, including a mother bear and her cubs frolicking on a beach at Lake Tahoe near a number of people and bear sightings in the East Bay cities of Oakley and Discovery Bay.