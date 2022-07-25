Caught on Camera: Thieves Ram Car Into Oakland Ice Cream Shop

An Oakland ice cream shop is picking up the pieces after a car intentionally rammed into the store during a break-in that was captured on camera.

Surveillance footage shows the moment when the car backed into the front window of Justin Mruskovic's Italian ice and ice cream shop Flavor Brigade.

"It's tough," Mruskovic said. "No really words for it."

Before driving into the building, the three thieves tried to break into an ATM by hand. When that didn't work, they cleared a path and rammed the car through the store several times, destroying everything in the way. Minutes later, the thieves were seen taking off with the ATM.

"You do a lot more damage to the building and to the businesses than you actually get out of the ATMs," Mruskovic said.

The damage is estimated to be at least $100,000. The thieves only got away with just over $500.

Mruskovic believes the culprits were once customers. He said the store just started using the ATM after it sat empty for the last decade.

"It’s a little disheartening and a shame that a customer would come in and maybe buy ice cream or support you and then come and rob you," Mruskovic said.

The shop has been targeted by thieves multiple times in the last 12 years but never to this extent.

Longtime customers like Cecilia Miller are now donating to help with the repairs.

"I heard the wheels screeching and the glass breaking and I just thought there was another sideshow," she said. "I felt terrible for my neighbors and my friends that are here in this business. Crime has risen so much in the Dimond District."

Mruskovic hopes to reopen within a month.