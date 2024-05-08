Watch memorial services for Rev. Cecil Williams, longtime pastor of Glide Memorial Church

Public memorial services to honor Rev. Cecil Williams will be held Sunday.

Williams, a longtime leader of San Francisco’s Glide Memorial Church, died last month at the age of 94. He was known as a champion of racial equality, LGBTQ rights and the poor.

Before his retirement in 2023, Williams had served as Glide’s pastor since 1963.

A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m. at Glide. You can also watch a livestream of the memorial services on this page.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information, visit glide.org.