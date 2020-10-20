San Francisco

Celebration of Life for SF Firefighter Killed on Duty

Firefighter/paramedic Jason Cortez.
San Francisco Fire Department

A celebration of life for San Francisco firefighter-paramedic Jason Cortez is set for Tuesday morning at Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Cortez, 42, died Oct. 7 after he fell during a drill at a department training facility, officials said.

The son of a retired San Francisco firefighter, Cortez was married and had two children, SFFD said. He was a 13-year veteran of the department and was assigned to Station No. 3.

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

San Francisco to Vote on Proposal About Racist 911 Calls

Oakland 4 hours ago

Oakland City Leaders to Discuss Making Gun Violence Prevention Top Priority

Tuesday's ceremony, open to invited guests only, will start with SFFD members lining up outside Oracle Park at about 10 a.m. to receive Cortez and honor his family.

A procession will begin at about 10:30 a.m. at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, proceed along Interstate 280 to King Street and finish at Oracle Park's Second Street entrance.

The memorial is scheduled to start at 11 a.m.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoFirefighterMemorialJason Cortez
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us