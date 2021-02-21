Children's Discovery Museum Reopens Outdoor Area

The museum will reopen Bill's Backyard on Friday, March 5. After successfully operating Bill's Backyard for eight weeks last fall, the museum is offering two members-only weekends -- this weekend, through Sunday, and next weekend from Friday, Feb. 26 through Feb. 28.

The museum will continue to offer a three days a week schedule every Friday, Saturday and Sunday with two play sessions per day. This reopening is in accordance with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department guidelines.

Reservations are required for the two play sessions per day: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m., with an hour cleaning break between sessions.

To prioritize visitor and staff safety, protocols have been put in place that meet and often exceed the county's mandates. These include a 25% attendance cap, online reservations for contactless ticketing, plexiglass shields at admissions for staff and visitors, a mask-requirement for anyone age two or older, and additional hand sanitizers.

Space and exhibit modifications have been made and signage in English, Spanish and Vietnamese has been installed to make social distancing easier.

The museum's already robust cleaning and disinfecting procedures have been stepped up to include CDC and EPA-recommended products and an hour-long cleaning and disinfecting break between morning and afternoon sessions.