CHP officers in Dublin standoff with driver in car

By NBC Bay Area staff

Closeup of CHP - California Highway Patrol car sign and emblem on door of a Ford SUV.

Officers are involved in a standoff with a driver in their car in Dublin, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday. 

The CHP said officers have the car surrounded on Dublin Boulevard, and that they are trying to negotiate with the driver. 

The incident began at around 11 a.m., CHP said, when police in Tracy began a pursuit which eventually ended up in Dublin. At some point during the pursuit, CHP took over for the Tracy Police Department. 

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

