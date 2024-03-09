CHP officers in Dublin standoff with driver in car

Officers are involved in a standoff with a driver in their car in Dublin, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The CHP said officers have the car surrounded on Dublin Boulevard, and that they are trying to negotiate with the driver.

The incident began at around 11 a.m., CHP said, when police in Tracy began a pursuit which eventually ended up in Dublin. At some point during the pursuit, CHP took over for the Tracy Police Department.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.