San Mateo

Watch: Man in San Mateo steals Christmas tree tied to car's roof

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Surveillance video shows a man taking a Christmas tree that was tied to the roof of a vehicle in San Mateo.

Police said the incident was reported Friday afternoon at the Bridgepointe Shopping Center. The victim told police a Christmas tree tied to the roof of his vehicle was stolen. Officers tried to help locate the tree, but did not find it.

The victim declined to file an official police report.

