Civil Rights Icon, Ruby Bridges Speaking at YWCA Inspire Luncheon

Join NBC Bay Area at the YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley’s annual Inspire Luncheon featuring a 45-minute moderated conversation with civil rights icon, Ruby Bridges. The luncheon, scheduled Tuesday, October 8, 2024, 12:00-2:00 p.m., at the Santa Clara Convention Center, is open to the public with pre-purchased tickets or tables. Ruby Bridges will be joined by NBC Bay Area’s Marcus Washington, who will moderate a Q & A with the activist and author about her famous walk to integrate an all-white elementary school, her ongoing work to inspire youth and community, and her hope for the future.

YWCA Golden Gate Silicon Valley is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. As one of the first multiservice agencies in the Bay Area, and with over 140 years serving the community, YWCA is rooted in a Theory of Change which requires a continuum of response to the challenges of racism, sexism, and gender-based violence. The Inspire Luncheon is an annual fundraising event that has earned its reputation as one of the most powerful nonprofit events in the area. The luncheon is a celebration of the organization’s champions, donors, volunteers and staff, and highlights YWCA’s community impact. Ticket and table purchases help fund YWCA’s support services for survivors.

Tuesday, October 8, 2024

12:00 - 2:00 p.m.

Santa Clara Convention Center

Ticket required for entry

Ticket and tables are on sale now through September 16, or until they sell out at: https://ywcasv.liveimpact.org/li/9568/sevent/evt/home/215319/69(short link is bit.ly/YWCAINSPIRE24)