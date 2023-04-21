Bay Area Organization Empowers Girls to Take on World of STEM

The scientists of tomorrow are tackling a big job today, which is saving the Earth. That includes a local non-profit called the “Scientific Adventures for Girls.”

The Bay Area-based organization is all about empowering young girls to take on the world of STEM by encouraging them to explore, be curious and ask questions.

The group participate in activities that will certainty spark curiosity and will help shape the future of science.

For more information, visit scientificadventures.org.

Vianey Arana has the more in the video above.