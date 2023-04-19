Portable Wind Turbine Brings Power to the Outdoors

A company is focusing on creating alternative energy and bringing new meaning to the term “power walk.”

One of the Bay Area’s most well-known sources of renewable energy are the wind turbines at the Altamont Pass.

Now, new technology is bringing scaling down the supersized wind turbines into something you can drop into a backpack or take with you to the beach.

Originally designed for gathering wind energy atop high rises and buildings, the team at Shine Turbine uses wind energy’s unique power curve to maximize this small size device.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Meteorologist Rob Mayeda has the full story in video player above.