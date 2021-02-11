climate in crisis

Changing Weather Patterns and Increased Fire Season

By Jeff Ranieri

Flames lick above vehicles on Highway 162 as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. The blaze, part of the lightning-sparked North Complex, expanded at a critical rate of spread as winds buffeted the region.
AP Photo/Noah Berger

Our fire season in 2020 was one of the worst on record with over 4 million acres burned in California. 

While lightning was the cause for a lot of the fire activity in 2020, we have seen a noticeable and persistent change in our weather pattern elevating fire danger.

Take a look at the map below and you can see how high pressure has consistently returned, pushing our storm track and rain to the north and leaving us with dry and windy systems. This type of pattern is what has fueled much of our fire weather and gusty winds. 

While La Niña can enhance this weather setup, there’s no doubt we have seen more and more dry high pressure keeping our fire danger high for months on end. 

So, what could we see with our climate going forward? There are indications we may have shorter rain seasons, which would mean longer fire seasons. 

climate in crisis Feb 9

More Frequent Drought in California

climate hotspots Jan 31

Bay Area Climate Change Hotspots

This article tagged under:

climate in crisisweatherbay area weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us