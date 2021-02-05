climate in crisis

Cleaning Up: Del Monte Works to Cut Down on Food Waste

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

It's one of the Bay Area's oldest companies, it has a lab, and it's working to go green.

No, it's not HP or Intel. 

We're talking about Del Monte Foods.

Local

San Jose 2 hours ago

Good Samaritans Help Save Women From Burning Apartment in San Jose

gyms 2 hours ago

CA Gyms Pressure Newsom to Allow Reopening

Fighting against the 1.4 billion pounds of global food waste each year, Del Monte is packaging up all the small pieces of food that don't make it into the store, and sending it to food banks.

This both cuts back on the amount of food that ends up in landfills creating methane gas, and helps foodbanks, and people who need it most.

"We offer that to Feeding America, to help fight hunger globally and across the US," said Del Monte CEO Greg Longstreet. "We donated 7.7 million pounds of food to Feeding America, just in this past year."

Longstreet said Del Monte is also cutting its plastic use by 33%, so more of its packaging is recyclable.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisisDel Monte Foods
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us