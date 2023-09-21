climate in crisis

Climate change forcing rising insurance rates

By Kari Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Have you seen your homeowner’s insurance premiums rise over the past few years? That’s if you can even find coverage at all.

Climate change is making it even more expensive to live in California and putting home ownership out of reach for many – and insurance companies are now pulling out of areas where the risk of storms and wildfires is high.

The First Street Foundation released a map showing where insurance premiums could skyrocket to match the risk posed by climate change. An estimated one in four American homes or about 39 million properties are under too large of a financial risk for insurance companies to cover them.

On stage at New York Climate Week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he may call a special legislative session, saying, “This is an issue all across the U.S. and the globe. This is a red flag, not a yellow flag. And we are not going to be waiting until January, the next legislative session, to address it. And so we will be moving in real time with some creative ideas.”

The implications of underinsured homes and insurance companies pulling out of California and other high-risk areas may be damaging to the overall economy and cause housing prices to drop.

