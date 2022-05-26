Exceptional Drought Returns

While we did make quite a bit of headway on the drought from October 2021 to December 2021 from record rain, January to March ended up having record dry conditions. New data now shows the worst level of drought “exceptional” has returned to 11.59% of California, focused over the central and southern portion of the state. You can see this in the map below indicated by the deep red color. Our drier weather pattern is linked to both climate change and La Niña which can push the storm track well north.

The next graphic below shows this is a trend we have seen quite a bit of since the year 2000. The longest stretch in recent memory happening from 2012 to 2017. The drier conditions and warmer temperatures a recipe for rapidly spreading California wildfires.

The good news, new research shows we can all make a difference and avoid these consequences from getting worse with substantial cuts in emissions and greenhouse gases. This is something we can all participate in by lowering our carbon footprint. You can find out more about our changing climate and all of our stories in this link.