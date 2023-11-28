Giving Tuesday: How to help the Bay Area fight climate change

On Giving Tuesday, you might consider donating to organizations in the Bay Area that are working to fight climate change.

Sometimes these groups are nonprofit and operate with the help of volunteers, so a donation would really help them out.

Here’s a short list of some of them and what they do:

Save the Bay: Works to protect and restore the San Francisco Bay for people and wildlife.

Surfrider Foundation: Helps tackle issues impacting Bay Area beaches and the California coastline as a whole.

West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project: Helps people create a healthy neighborhood in West Oakland.

350 Bay Area: A group of activists hoping to empower residents to stand up and help achieve a clean energy future with racial, economic and environmental justice.

Citizens Climate Lobby: Has several Bay Area chapters; it is a nonpartisan organization focused on national policies to address the national and global climate crisis.