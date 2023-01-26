climate in crisis

More Eco-conscious Travelers Expected in 2023

By Kari Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

We’re only a few weeks into the new year, but you may already be thinking about new vacation destinations, and even trying to be more sustainable in 2023.

According to a recent survey in Forbes magazine, around 75% of travelers say they’re willing to pay more to travel sustainably, which includes opting for green products that help reduce our carbon footprint. The travel industry is still trying to adjust, but they are making changes you may have started noticing.

Saskia Coleman, CEO and president of Radius, tells us that hotels are slowly making changes in reducing plastic waste (see video avove).

Some sustainable products in your toiletry bag to ensure an environmentally-friendly vacation can be as simple as a reusable water bottle, your own cutlery and straws on a road trip, and even your own towels to help hotels save on laundry.

