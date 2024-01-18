City of San Jose works toward zero waste

The city of San Jose wants resident input to plan for a zero waste future.

City officials want to make San Jose one of the first major cities to rethink energy, water and land use by engaging everyone, from residents, to businesses and government agencies.

It’s called the Zero Waste Element draft and it’s available online now.

You can click anywhere in the document to tell the authors what you like about it, anything you would change, or who else the city should connect with.

A major goal of the city is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet by 244,000 tons of carbon dioxide by the year 2030 -- that's equivalent to more than 52,000 gas powered cars on the road in one year.

The window to make notes on the draft is now through Feb. 9.

There will also be virtual community meetings on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. to provide live feedback to the city team.

Anyone interested in learning more and wants to participate, can click here.