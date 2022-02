A new report issued by the United Nations on wildfires shows we could have 30% more wildfires by 2050 and increasing to 52% by the year 2100. Even the potential of wildfires in unusual places like the arctic.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri takes a look at the new report and what the United Nations is recommending countries to start looking at now. Plus, how we can all help when it comes to climate change in the video above.