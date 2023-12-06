Community gives back after thieves steal Christmas decoration from Antioch family

There were some special deliveries from community members and they brought it to the doorstep of a family in Antioch on Wednesday. This comes after thieves stole the Silva family's Santa decoration, which was meant to be a surprise gift from the parents to their 7-year-old daughter, Kathryne.

As NBC Bay Area reported on Tuesday night, surveillance video from Saturday showed the suspects stealing the Santa off the front porch, throwing it in the trunk and then, driving away.

It struck a chord with Bay Point resident Dolores Lopez, who decided to give her Santa to the family.

“I thought 'poor girl.' I told my husband: 'I have one, why not give it to her?’” she said.

It should come as no surprise that it brought plenty of holiday cheer to Kathryne.

“I feel good and I love them so much!” she said.

When Kathryne says “them,” she’s referring to the multiple Santas that community members dropped off at the house throughout the day.

The family shared a surveillance video of a woman Wednesday morning, who located their home after watching NBC Bay Area’s story to tell them she wanted to replace that stolen Santa. Shortly after the conversation, she brought someone over to install a Santa decoration.

“All the negative feelings? They’re gone. This is what it’s all about for Christmas,” said Paul Silva of Antioch.

For the community members who stepped up to restore some Christmas cheer to the Silva family, Kathryne had a simple message: “Thank you and Merry Christmas!” she said.