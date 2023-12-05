Thieves steal Christmas decoration from Antioch family's front porch

A family in Contra Costa County is feeling both angry and scared after their Santa Claus decoration was stolen off of their front porch.

The decor was a surprise for Paul Silva’s 7-year-old daughter Kathryne Silva.

“Well I try to make it special for them,” said Paul of Antioch. “My wife and little girl.”

“I liked it and I loved it 100%,” said Kathryne.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It was stolen on Saturday from their front porch on G Street.

Paul took to social media and posted surveillance video showing a car parking in front of their driveway. One of the suspects hops out of the rear passenger side and then the driver gets out to pop open the trunk.

The suspect then returns to the car with the Santa decoration, throws it in the trunk, and the two suspects drive away.

“I knew I wasn’t going to get it back,” said Paul. “I wanted to see if people could recognize the guys to make them stop doing it.”

Paul’s wife Maria says she’s both worried about the family’s safety, and unhappy about the joy these thieves are taking away from her daughter.

“It’s sad to see these kinds of people do these things on a special day like Christmas? It’s sad,” said Maria.

Paul says he spoke with police about the incident on Tuesday, but they have yet to file an official police report.

As for Kathryne, she has a simple message for the suspects who stole her Christmas surprise, “Give me it back.”