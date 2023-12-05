Antioch

Thieves steal Christmas decoration from Antioch family's front porch

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

A family in Contra Costa County is feeling both angry and scared after their Santa Claus decoration was stolen off of their front porch.

The decor was a surprise for Paul Silva’s 7-year-old daughter Kathryne Silva. 

“Well I try to make it special for them,” said Paul of Antioch. “My wife and little girl.”

“I liked it and I loved it 100%,” said Kathryne.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It was stolen on Saturday from their front porch on G Street.

Paul took to social media and posted surveillance video showing a car parking in front of their driveway. One of the suspects hops out of the rear passenger side and then the driver gets out to pop open the trunk.

The suspect then returns to the car with the Santa decoration, throws it in the trunk, and the two suspects drive away.

Local

Oakland 5 hours ago

Controversy over missed funds to fight retail crime continues in Oakland

Crime and Courts 7 hours ago

Ex-Alaska Airlines pilot accused of trying to cut plane's engines indicted on endangerment charges

“I knew I wasn’t going to get it back,” said Paul. “I wanted to see if people could recognize the guys to make them stop doing it.”

Paul’s wife Maria says she’s both worried about the family’s safety, and unhappy about the joy these thieves are taking away from her daughter.

“It’s sad to see these kinds of people do these things on a special day like Christmas? It’s sad,” said Maria.

Paul says he spoke with police about the incident on Tuesday, but they have yet to file an official police report.

As for Kathryne, she has a simple message for the suspects who stole her Christmas surprise, “Give me it back.”

This article tagged under:

Antioch
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us