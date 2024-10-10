Community, teachers react to possible San Francisco school closures

Parents, teachers and students are reacting after the San Francisco Unified School District announced nearly a dozen schools are at risk of being closed next fall.

On Wednesday, dozens of parents and students at Harvey Milk Civil Rights Academy joined forces to protest the possible closure of their school after 30 years. SFUSD identified the elementary school as one that may be forced to close next year.

San Francisco resident Courtney Gordon said both her son and daughter both attend the school.

“I think I am just saddened, nervous and scared,” she said. “My kids really love it here. So, there is an overwhelming sense of sadness and worry.”

Students marched with their parents on Castro Street.

The district has identified for 11 schools for possible closure including eight elementary schools, one K-8 school and two high schools.

“We want to make sure maintain local control and make sure we have a balance budget and are not continuing to deficit spend,” said SFUSD Superintendent Matt Wayne. SFUSD said that closing the 11 schools could save the cash strapped district more than $20 million.

In a statement, San Francisco Mayor London Breed said that “What matters most for our city’s kids and families is for SFUSD to balance its budget so that it can maintain local control, a state takeover could be a disaster for our students and our families.”

The final list of recommended school closures is expected to be presented to the board of education in November and the board is slated to vote on the final closures on Dec. 10.