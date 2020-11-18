Community Shows Support for East Bay Family at Center of Racial Encounter

Community members continue to show support for an East Bay family who said they endured racial abuse from a neighbor.

The incident earlier this week inside a gated Discovery Bay neighborhood was caught on surveillance video and has since gone viral, capturing the attention of locals and people across the country.

A number of people have paid a visit to the Jones family to offer their support.

"Definitely thankful for all of our neighbors who took time to come over here and express how they feel," Gerritt Jones said.

During the incident, a woman came to the family's front door to complain about their dog.

"You’re a Black person in a white neighborhood and you’re acting like one," the woman is heard saying in the video. "Why don’t you act like a white person in a white neighborhood?"

NBC Bay Area reached out again Wednesday to the woman who made the comments and her husband, but they did not answer knocks at the door or phone calls.

The woman's comments have sparked a growing uproar.

"They're just so friendly and they're so helpful. I’m very sad about that because they don’t deserve those words," neighbor Sherry Boyd said. "They’re good people."

The East Contra Costa County Chapter of the NAACP condemned the act. They plan to follow up with the sheriff’s department and the homeowner’s association.

"It’s disheartening to think that people still see us, African Americans, Black people, as second-class citizens," Victoria Adams with local NAACP chapter said.

A neighbor said the woman has always seemed nice.

"But I am surprised. I am very surprised," Ana Trancao said. "I would never believe it if I didn’t see it."

The Jones family said there's no excuse for the woman's actions. They are hopeful that by sharing their story, change will happen.

"It’s to open eyes so that people can see what being Black in America looks like," Jariell Jones said.