Concord crash leaves 1 person dead

A 30-year-old man was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening in Concord, according to police.

The fatal collision shut down part of Kirker Pass Road, which reopened around 8:45 p.m.

The collision was near Hess Road, according to police, who notified the community on social media about the crash at 5:30 p.m.

Police will release more information about the collision as it becomes available, they said.