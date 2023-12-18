Concord

Concord crash leaves 1 person dead

By Bay City News

A 30-year-old man was killed in a traffic collision Monday evening in Concord, according to police. 

The fatal collision shut down part of Kirker Pass Road, which reopened around 8:45 p.m.

The collision was near Hess Road, according to police, who notified the community on social media about the crash at 5:30 p.m. 

Police will release more information about the collision as it becomes available, they said.

