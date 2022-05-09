Construction Begins on Phase 2 of 16th Street Muni Project in San Francisco

Construction crews in San Francisco on Monday break ground on a new Muni project designed to get riders around town faster.

The second phase of the 16th Street Improvement Project continues to build on some of the modifications to the first phase. According to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, the project will improve travel time by 25% for 18,000 daily Muni riders.

The project also aims to improve safety on 16th Street for people walking, bicycling and driving. And the work includes upgrades to the sewer infrastructure.

Some riders told NBC Bay Area while they imagine the construction may cause some backups, the project is crucial to improving transit times on the route.

SFMTA estimates the project won't be completed until the end of summer 2023, which means traffic in the area will be disrupted for at least the next year.