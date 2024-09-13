Copita Telemundo 48 Redwood City Soccer Festival

Join Us for the Copita T48 x Redwood City Soccer Festival on October 6!

Get ready for a day full of fun and soccer as we celebrate the Copita T48 x Redwood City Soccer Fest! This exciting, free event is open to the entire community and is brought to you in partnership with AYSO.

Date: Sunday, October 6

Time: 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Bechet Field, Red Morton Park, Redwood City

What to Expect

From soccer games to live music, delicious food, and cultural performances like Ballet Folklórico, there’s something for everyone in the family! Don't miss out on a high-energy Zumba session and a resource fair with local organizations.

We’re thrilled to have Maximiliano Cordaro, sports anchor from Telemundo 48, as our emcee. He'll be leading the kids in fun soccer activities throughout the day!

This is your chance to bring the whole family for an unforgettable day celebrating sports, culture, and community.