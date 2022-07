Evacuation orders issued Tuesday afternoon due to a wildfire in the Cordelia area of Solano County have been reduced to a warning, according to the county's Office of Emergency Services.

Vallejo firefighters are providing mutual aid to the blaze, which has burned more than 20 acres.

The following areas are under an evacuation warning: all residents on Thomasson Ln and Cordelia Rd between Link Rd and Thomasson Ln, including Romania Rd.

No other information was immediately available.

