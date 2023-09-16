Pleasanton

Corgi Con takes over Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton

The event is normally held at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach neighborhood, but organizers had to move venues to due to changes in regulations.

By Heather Allen and Stephanie Guzman

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was “paws-itively” adorable Saturday in Pleasanton as the annual Corgi Con took over the Alameda County Fairgrounds.

Organizers said it’s the largest corgi event on the West Coast.

Corgis are known for their short legs, their adorable fluffy bottoms and their name is Welsh for “dwarf dog.”

Queen Elizabeth II Sep 3

Corgis parade outside Buckingham Palace to remember Queen Elizabeth II a year since her death

San Francisco Jun 18, 2022

Corgi Con Returns to San Francisco’s Ocean Beach After 3-Year Hiatus

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The event was a chance for the corgi community and humans to come together to celebrate the breed. The event featured a costume contest, races and "Corgi Ninja Warrior," an obstacle course for very short legs.

The event wasn’t just open to corgis. Other dog breeds could come “incorgnito” and be corgis for the day.

Community response to the event has been overwhelmingly “paws-itive,” said Corgi Con founder Cynthia Lee.

This was the first year the Alameda County Fairgrounds hosted Corgi Con. The event started at San Francisco's Ocean Beach in 2014, but changed venues this year because of regulation changes.

“We’ve grown a ton, so we also needed a lot of space,” said Lee. “The Alameda Fairgrounds gives us the opportunity to provide more services.”

Pets are generally not permitted on the fairgrounds for any other event, making Corgi Con an exclusive dog festival.

This article tagged under:

Pleasantonanimal stories
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us