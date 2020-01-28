Coronavirus Concerns Change Some Plans in the Bay Area

There are no reported cases of the new coronavirus in the Bay Area, but that isn't stopping at least one local city and Silicon Valley's most valuable company from changing some plans.

Apple, as part of its quarterly earnings announcement, said Tuesday it will restrict employee travel to and from China — the epicenter of the illness — while temporarily closing one of its stores in the country. Avenidas, a nonprofit services provider, joined the city of Palo Alto in canceling its upcoming Lunar New Year celebrations due to coronavirus concerns.

"I think we just wanted to put public health first and foremost," Avenidas CEO Amy Andonian said. "We new that this population of older adults was coming back and forth from China to the U.S., especially during this holiday season."

While some people in the Bay Area take extra precautions by purchasing face masks, there is really no need to wear a mask because it only helps prevent people who have the virus from spreading it.

"We're not recommending widespread mask use because we don't have any evidence to suggest that that would be helpful," Dr. Sara Cody with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said.

The San Francisco Chinese New Year Parade, which is scheduled for Feb. 8, is still set to take place.