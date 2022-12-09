Uptick in COVID Cases Force Some Mask Requirements in Alameda County

Alameda County residents may be required to wear masks due to a spike in COVID cases.

Health officials on Friday announced Alameda County is now in the "yellow" COVID transmission level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rules. As a result, mask mandates will go into effect for homeless and emergency shelters, along with heating centers.

"We have observed worsening increases in COVID-19 case reports and hospitalizations since October," Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said in a statement. "Taking actions like masking and staying home when sick can prevent spreading illnesses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV and help protect our health care system from strain."

Masks will also be required in all health care settings in the county.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The seven-day average case rate is 21 cases per 100,000 residents. The county reports about 150 residents are in the hospital being treated for COVID.

Alameda County, like many in the Bay Area, is also dealing with an uptick of RSV and flu infections.