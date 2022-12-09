covid

Uptick in COVID Cases Force Some Mask Requirements in Alameda County

Health officials on Friday announced Alameda County is now in the "yellow" COVID transmission level according to CDC rules

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Alameda County residents may be required to wear masks due to a spike in COVID cases.

Health officials on Friday announced Alameda County is now in the "yellow" COVID transmission level according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rules. As a result, mask mandates will go into effect for homeless and emergency shelters, along with heating centers.

"We have observed worsening increases in COVID-19 case reports and hospitalizations since October," Alameda County Health Officer Dr. Nicholas Moss said in a statement. "Taking actions like masking and staying home when sick can prevent spreading illnesses like COVID-19, flu, and RSV and help protect our health care system from strain."

Masks will also be required in all health care settings in the county.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

coronavirus Dec 6

Santa Clara County COVID Levels Rising in Wastewater Samples

coronavirus Nov 22

COVID Outbreak Shuts Down Some Services at South Bay Courthouse

The seven-day average case rate is 21 cases per 100,000 residents. The county reports about 150 residents are in the hospital being treated for COVID.

Alameda County, like many in the Bay Area, is also dealing with an uptick of RSV and flu infections.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

covidcoronavirusAlameda Countymask mandate
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us