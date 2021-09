The Bay Bridge commute was at a standstill early Friday after a crash shut down at least two lanes in the westbound direction, near Yerba Buena Island.

The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert at about 5 a.m. for travelers coming out of the East Bay on westbound Interstate 80.

Traffic cam video showed gridlock at the toll plaza.

Details of the crash were not immediately available.