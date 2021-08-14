Crews Battle Brush Fire in Contra Costa County

Firefighters are currently battling a brush fire in Contra Costa County.

Dubbed the "Old School Fire," the brush fire started in the 6600 block of Old School Road in the community of Morgan Territory Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire officials.

Firefighters at scene of vegetation fire 6600 Old School Rd in the community of Morgan Territory. (Contra Costa County). Incident commander reporting 8 acres in brush and grass. #OldSchoolFire pic.twitter.com/dsa4VlyxJS — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) August 15, 2021

Cal Fire tweeted that fire has burned at least eight acres so far.

The fire is seen as far as south of Camino Tassajara.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

While there are no evacuation orders at this time, Contra Costa County officials are urging residents in the area to prepare to evacuate in case "one may become necessary."

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Please refresh page for updates.