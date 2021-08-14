Contra Costa County

Crews Battle Brush Fire in Contra Costa County

Officials are advising residents in the area to prepare to evacuate.

By NBC Bay Area staff

Firefighters are currently battling a brush fire in Contra Costa County.

Dubbed the "Old School Fire," the brush fire started in the 6600 block of Old School Road in the community of Morgan Territory Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire officials.

Cal Fire tweeted that fire has burned at least eight acres so far.

The fire is seen as far as south of Camino Tassajara.

While there are no evacuation orders at this time, Contra Costa County officials are urging residents in the area to prepare to evacuate in case "one may become necessary."

No other details have been released at this time.

This story is developing. Please refresh page for updates.

