Watsonville

Estrada Fire: Evacuations Ordered After Prescribed Burn Jumps Containment Line Near Watsonville

By NBC Bay Area staff

What to Know

Officials have issued evacuation orders and warnings after a fire that started as prescribed burn jumped its containment line in Santa Cruz County Friday afternoon.

The blaze dubbed the "Estrada Fire" started between Watsonville and Morgan Hill above Hazel Del Road, Cal Fire officials said.

Cal Fire officials told our affiliate KSBW that the fire was a prescribed burn that jumped its containment line.

Officials said the fire has burned 40 acres so far.

Cal Fire officials said that the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings and orders to several areas and they are asking residents to prepare to leave the area.

According to Cal Fire, additional crews and equipment are heading to the area to help fight the fire.

This story is developing, check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

WatsonvilleMorgan Hill
