Estrada Fire: Evacuations Ordered After Prescribed Burn Jumps Containment Line Near Watsonville

Officials have issued evacuation orders and warnings after a fire that started as prescribed burn jumped its containment line in Santa Cruz County Friday afternoon.

The blaze dubbed the "Estrada Fire" started between Watsonville and Morgan Hill above Hazel Del Road, Cal Fire officials said.

Cal Fire officials told our affiliate KSBW that the fire was a prescribed burn that jumped its containment line.

Officials said the fire has burned 40 acres so far.

The Estrada Ranch Prescribed Burn 🔥 is underway in @sccounty. Smoke may be visible around the Watsonville area for a few days. pic.twitter.com/Sw5iJSUOOI — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) October 15, 2021

Cal Fire officials said that the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued evacuation warnings and orders to several areas and they are asking residents to prepare to leave the area.

According to Cal Fire, additional crews and equipment are heading to the area to help fight the fire.

This story is developing, check back for updates.