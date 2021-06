Fire crews early Friday morning were battling a large structure fire in North San Jose.

The blaze, initially reported at about 3:40 a.m., was burning at what appeared to be an unoccupied warehouse near the intersection of Gold and Moffat streets in the Alviso area of San Jose.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Video from the scene shows the structure fully engulfed in flames.

No further details were immediately available.