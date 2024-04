The San Francisco Fire Department asked people to avoid the 600 block of Kansas Street in the Potrero Hill neighborhood as crews fought a 2-alarm fire there Saturday.

It’s unclear exactly when the fire started, but the department shared the warning on social media at 4:26 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for further details.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.