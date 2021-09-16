Lafayette

Crews Knock Down 2-Alarm Structure Fire in Downtown Lafayette

By NBC Bay Area staff

@ContraCostaFire/Twitter

Crews in Lafayette knocked down a two-alarm structure fire in the downtown area early Thursday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

The blaze was first reported just after midnight on Golden Gate Way, near Second Street, according to Lafayette police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

One person escaped the two-story building without injuries, and firefighters initially were forced to battle the flames from the outside due to too much clutter inside, officials said.

A second alarm was called to protect a nearby auto shop, fire officials said. Moraga-Orinda fire crews also responded to the scene.

Local

Contra Costa County 6 hours ago

West Contra Costa Unified School Board to Vote on Vaccine Mandate for Students

coronavirus pandemic 6 hours ago

Confusion Lingers Over Who Could Get COVID-19 Booster Shot

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, and crews were expected to remain at the scene for much of the morning.

This article tagged under:

Lafayettehouse fire
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us