Crews Knock Down 2-Alarm Structure Fire in Downtown Lafayette

Crews in Lafayette knocked down a two-alarm structure fire in the downtown area early Thursday morning, according to the Contra Costa County Fire District.

The blaze was first reported just after midnight on Golden Gate Way, near Second Street, according to Lafayette police.

One person escaped the two-story building without injuries, and firefighters initially were forced to battle the flames from the outside due to too much clutter inside, officials said.

A second alarm was called to protect a nearby auto shop, fire officials said. Moraga-Orinda fire crews also responded to the scene.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, and crews were expected to remain at the scene for much of the morning.