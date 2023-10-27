Red flag warning issued for parts of the Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for portions of the Bay Area this weekend due to a combination of gusty offshore winds and low humidity.

The red flag warning is in effect Saturday and Sunday, particularly for high elevation areas of the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains, where wind gusts will range from 45 mph to upwards of 50 mph, the weather service said Friday.

🚩A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for portions of the Bay Area beginning as early as Saturday morning continuing through Sunday evening. Saturday night through early Sunday will be the most critical time period. Do you have an emergency plan if a fire starts near you? #cawx pic.twitter.com/4aXTRGZLxA — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 27, 2023

Due to the high winds, forecasters have put up a Wind Advisory this weekend for the North Bay interior mountains, Marin Coastal Range, East Bay hills, Santa Clara hills and Santa Cruz Mountains.

⚠A Wind Advisory is in effect for the North Bay Mountains, East Bay Hills, and Santa Cruz Mts Saturday 8 AM through Sunday 5 PM. North to northeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts 60 to 70 mph will be possible. #cawx pic.twitter.com/WJxiRPT3mE — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 27, 2023

Meanwhile, minimum relative humidity is expected to dip from 25 percent to as low as 10 percent, with overnight recoveries of 25 to 45 percent for the North Bay, East Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains on Saturday and Sunday, adding to the elevated fire risk in these areas, forecasters said.

The weather service also put up a frost advisory for the North Bay valleys late Friday night into Saturday morning. Residents there are warned of potential damage to sensitive vegetation without adequate shelter.

Moderate to major fire risk levels across much of the region will ease significantly beginning on Monday, forecasters said.