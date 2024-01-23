Crews rescue woman trapped in car overnight in Livermore

First responders in Livermore on Tuesday morning rescued a woman who was trapped in her car for nearly 15 hours in rushing water.

Alameda County firefighters received a call from a camper in the area at 10:05 a.m. that a car was submerged in the water in the 7000 block of Del Valle Road in Livermore.

Arriving crews found a woman sitting on top of her car. Firefighters prepared for a water rescue by using a truck ladder, while calling the California Highway Patrol to assist.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The weather cooperated, allowing a CHP helicopter to do a short lift, successfully getting the woman out of the water.

Crews said the woman was trying to drive to the other side of the water around 7:30 p.m. Monday but underestimated how deep the water was.

The woman seemed to be in good health, though she was transported to a hospital to be checked out.