Livermore

Crews rescue woman trapped in car overnight in Livermore

By Tony Hicks | Bay City News

First responders in Livermore on Tuesday morning rescued a woman who was trapped in her car for nearly 15 hours in rushing water.

Alameda County firefighters received a call from a camper in the area at 10:05 a.m. that a car was submerged in the water in the 7000 block of Del Valle Road in Livermore. 

Arriving crews found a woman sitting on top of her car. Firefighters prepared for a water rescue by using a truck ladder, while calling the California Highway Patrol to assist. 

The weather cooperated, allowing a CHP helicopter to do a short lift, successfully getting the woman out of the water.

Crews said the woman was trying to drive to the other side of the water around 7:30 p.m. Monday but underestimated how deep the water was.

The woman seemed to be in good health, though she was transported to a hospital to be checked out.

