Latest storms cause mudslide on Highway 9 near Saratoga

The latest storms caused damage across the Bay Area and one of the biggest visible ones was a mudslide on Highway 9 near Saratoga, from Redwood Gulch to Sanborn roads.

It's a site of numerous devastating slides and collapses since 2017.

Caltrans shut down the heavily traveled thoroughfare road again to make repairs.

People we talked to who live or work there are frustrated by the continuous damage and fed up.

“We have to take back roads to get out of here, yeah,” said Asad Khan of Saratoga. “So we are waiting for a solution to this slide.”

“Well the state of California is going to have to come here and put together some form of drainage, redirection and retaining wall catch basin to hold back the mountain,” said Michael Ballard of Saratoga.

Holding back the mountain is difficult when it keeps coming down in pieces, such as the numerous rocks and boulders that kept falling down and disrupting traffic.

“Well it is not a surprise that boulders are happening intermittently in different spots especially along Highway 9 and some of our side roads because with this much rain, everything is so saturated, they’re going to be coming down,” said Lynn Robinson, Valley Churches United executive director.

All eyes are on the San Lorenzo River that runs throughout the different communities and has a history of flooding.

It didn’t happen this time, but some people had to fend off trouble.

“I have five pumps working and that means that when a storm like this hits, I stay up until the storm goes away and check those pumps to make sure they’re working,” said Barbara Best of Felton.

And more anxious moments lie ahead.

"Right now it’s pretty saturated. We’re waiting, hopefully we can stay a week of no rain and then we’ll be fine,” said Bob Pilgreen of Travis Tree Prodessionals. “But if it rains again in the next day or so, we’re gonna be looking at some landslides and some trees falling.”