Crews Responding to 3-Alarm Fire in Oakland Hills

Firefighters late Thursday afternoon are responding to a three-alarm blaze in the Oakland Hills.

At least three residential structures are impacted by the fire in the 6800 block of Aitken Drive, north of the Chabot Space and Science Center, firefighters said.

Fire officials said that no injuries were reported and there is no request for any evacuations at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

