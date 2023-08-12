Pittsburg

Fire crews contain 4-alarm fire in Pittsburg

A photo shared by firefighters on social media appears to show the city's Enean Theater on fire

By Bay City News and NBC Bay Area staff

A four-alarm building fire in Pittsburg early Saturday morning has been extinguished, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said.

The blaze, which occurred in the 300 block of East 10th Street, was first reported by the fire district on social media shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Firefighters posted a photo of a burning building, which appears to be the Enean Theater.

The risk of collapse meant firefighters had to stay out of the building and fight the fire from the outside, according to Con Fire.

No injuries were reported. Some firefighters are still on scene, the fire district said.

The public is still advised to avoid the area.

