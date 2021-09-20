Oakland

‘Crisis in Our Community': Oakland Records 100th Homicide of 2021

Ten of the 100 homicides happened in the last week, with four occurring over the weekend

By Scott Budman

Oakland police at the scene of a homicide.
NBC Bay Area

A troubling milestone was reached Monday in Oakland: 100 homicides in 2021. In all of last year, the city recorded 109.

Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong began a news briefing Monday with 100 seconds of silence for the 100 homicide victims. The latest homicide happened Monday morning outside the Coliseum BART station

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"This is about a crisis in our community that is taking lives," Armstrong said.

Ten of the 100 homicides happened in the last week, with four occurring over the weekend.

Local

Ulta Beauty 2 hours ago

District Attorneys Reach Settlement With Ulta Beauty Over Improper Handling of Hazardous Waste

San Francisco 3 hours ago

San Francisco Police Investigate Deadly Shooting in Hayes Valley

"So much violence, so many guns, so many senseless lives lost," Armstrong said. "If this is not a calling to everybody in this community that there is a crisis, I don't know what is."

Armstrong's frustration was palpable as he reached out for help in the latest homicide and called for everyone to demand their families and friends put the guns down.

"I've said so many times that the solution to reducing violent crime will not be just police," he said. "We need the community's help. We need the public's help in identifying those that continue to use firearms in our community."

Armstrong also said staff shortages are a big problem. He said the department currently has 695 officers, which is the lowest number in 10 years.

This article tagged under:

Oaklandcrimehomicides
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us