Critical fire weather conditions raise red flag advisory for parts of Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Fire Weather Watch for the Moraga-Orinda area throughout the weekend until Sunday night. Due to extremely dry vegetation, low humidity and gusty off shore wind conditions, these factors potentially trigger aggressive fire behavior as new fires can grow dangerously fast.

The Moraga Police Department urges residents to proceed with caution, stay vigilant and report vertical columns of smoke in the vicinity, which are different from the drifting smoke produced by previous fires in the area.

Additionally, residents are advised to avoid mowing or using equipment around dry grass, refrain from parking or driving vehicles through dry grass, avoid having any outside fires and report any suspicious activity.

For more information about how to prevent fires, please contact the Moraga-Orinda Fire District at 925-258-4599 or go to mofd.org.