Crumbling SF Shack in Portero Hill Sells For Nearly $2 Million

640-square-foot house is uninhabitable but offers sweeping, panoramic views

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A crumbling, uninhabitable cottage in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood has sold for just under $2 million, according to a report from SFGate.

The 640-square-foot shack at 863 Carolina St., covered in rotting cedar shingles, is the latest piece of real estate to raise eyebrows in a city where rent and housing prices continue to rise.

The house was first listed in May 2019 at $2.5 million, and that price was reduced in December. The sale price was $1.975 million.

Realtor Anne Laury said the sellers bought it for $1.5 million two years ago. Laury told SFGate if the building were inhabitable, it could be worth $5 million to $6 million.

Laury's client estimated the cost of building on the parcel at $1.8 million.

The shack is unsafe to enter but sits on a property with sweeping, panoramic views.

