Cupertino Considers Ban on E-Cigarettes, Vaping Products

Another Bay Area city is pushing a ban on e-cigarettes and vaping products in an effort to curb teen use. Cupertino city leaders will hear public comments on the proposal at Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

In November, the city outlawed the sale of flavored tobacco. Now, it will look at a ban similar to one passed by Santa Clara County.

There have been more than 2,600 hospitalized cases of vaping-related illness in the U.S. as of Jan. 14, and at least 60 people have died, acording to a Wall Street Journal report citing the Centers for Disease Control. Hospitalizations have slowed since peaking in September, but new cases and deaths are still being reported.

Local school districts have sued Juul Labs, the largest manufacturer of vaping products. Districts in San Mateo County, San Francisco and Livermore have filed lawsuits against Juul to force them to stop marketing to minors.

The Cupertino City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cupertino Community Hall, 10350 Torre Ave.